Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,943 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $7,603,750.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

