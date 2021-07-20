Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,543 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $84,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.67. 207,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $319.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

