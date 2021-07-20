Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.19. 24,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.