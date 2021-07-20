Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. 28,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

