Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 268,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,237,741. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

