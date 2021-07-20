Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 292,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

