Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 423,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

