Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $51.39 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.38. 227,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

