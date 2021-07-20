Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 393.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,815 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 1,211,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,964,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

