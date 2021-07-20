Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $58.52 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 416,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,515,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of -374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

