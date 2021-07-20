Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,792 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 1,109,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,198,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

