Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 173,469 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173,469 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 522,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

