Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,172 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $605.27. 21,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,258. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

