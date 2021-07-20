Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.80. 117,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

