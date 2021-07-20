Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,305,124. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

