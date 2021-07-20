Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.12. The stock had a trading volume of 273,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $439.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

