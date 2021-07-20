Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.36. 87,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.