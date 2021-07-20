Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 244,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

