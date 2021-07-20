Everest (ID) Reaches Market Cap of $20.90 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $20.90 million and $121,406.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.