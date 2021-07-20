Everex (EVX) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Everex has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $320,807.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

