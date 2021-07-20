Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $93.43 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and $7.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00141104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,750.78 or 0.99948314 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,624,333 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,458,702 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

