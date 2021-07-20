EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.