EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.40% of EVO Payments worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 32.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $114,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Insiders have sold 89,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.