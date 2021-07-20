Exeedme (XED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200,820.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Exeedme has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $200,820.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.81 or 0.99857637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

