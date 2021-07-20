Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

