extraDNA Market Capitalization Achieves $634,323.45 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $634,323.45 and approximately $249,448.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.84 or 1.00402705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.01142812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00317013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00398846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00049798 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

