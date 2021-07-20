Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 873,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,917,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

