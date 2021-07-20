F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.06 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $305.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.21 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

