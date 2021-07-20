Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 788,356 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of Facebook worth $1,519,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock valued at $782,290,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.15. 417,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

