Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

FB stock opened at $336.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

