FairGame 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1.27 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001751 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006288 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00092524 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

