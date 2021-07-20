Falcon Project Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,642.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $48,642.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

