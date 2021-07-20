Falconswap (FSW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155,188.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $155,188.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012478 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00751781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

