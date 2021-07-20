FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $17.47

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $17.47 or 0.00058845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $51.55 million and $30.88 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00757502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,976 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

