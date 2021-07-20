Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $12,986.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

