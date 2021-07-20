Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $24,458,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $13,865,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,001. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

