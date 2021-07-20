FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:FDX opened at $294.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

