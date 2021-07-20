Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,828 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,193,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 3,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $121.86.

