Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11,128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,822 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $28,776,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

