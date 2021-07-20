Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

