Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

