Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.81. The company had a trading volume of 245,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,573. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

