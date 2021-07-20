Filecoin Market Cap Tops $3.79 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $316.63 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42.18 or 0.00142113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.79 or 0.99790812 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00342863 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 89,744,749 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

