Financial Contrast: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlassian has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlassian and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $268.73, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and iEntertainment Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.52 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,022.08 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats iEntertainment Network on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

