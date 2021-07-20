Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $458.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

