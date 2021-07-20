FinNexus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4,629.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $243,320.68 and $13.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012642 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00753720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

