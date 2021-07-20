FIO Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.57 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.32 million and $3.57 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 770,286,752 coins and its circulating supply is 339,018,948 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

