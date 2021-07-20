Fireball 1-Day Volume Hits $205.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00012690 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $74,206.15 and $205.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00307524 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,713 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.