First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous dividend of $0.30.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $16.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $760.99. 83,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,034. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

