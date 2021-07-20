First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

