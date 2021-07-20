First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,894.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,962 ($25.63), with a volume of 48077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £545.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

